Weekend Report: ‘Red Sparrow’ Captures $1.2M, ‘Death Wish’ Hunts Down $650K on Thursday Night

Friday Report: Fox’s Red Sparrow landed an expected $1.2 million from Thursday night’s first shows, representing a solid start for the Jennifer Lawrence adaptation. By comparison, that’s in line with the $1.23 million start of The Girl on the Train, while coming in slightly behind the $1.5 million of Atomic Blonde last summer and Ghost in the Shell‘s $1.8 million last spring.

Death Wish opened a bit below expectations with a reported $650,000, below the threshold of American Assassin‘s $920,000 and John Wick‘s $870,000. The film could prove to be a strong matinee player over the weekend with no significant rush-level demand heading into release, but we’ll have further projections and analysis once the complete Friday number is in.

Meanwhile, Black Panther added $6.6 million domestically on Thursday to bring its 14-day cume to $435.4 million. That pushes it past E.T. ($435 million) to become the 16th highest grossing film of all-time in North America. The film remains on course for a third weekend in first place that should land between $60-70 million.

Official Friday estimates and key weekend estimates to follow on Saturday.