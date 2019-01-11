Weekend Report: ‘The Upside’ ($1.1M) & ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ ($535K) Debut Well on Thursday Night

Friday Report: STX’s The Upside is out front early among the weekend’s new releases, taking in a healthy $1.1 million from 2,460 locations last night. That compares favorably with titles like Instant Family ($550K), Book Club ($625K), Game Night ($1.0 million), Kevin Hart: What Now? ($740K), and The Intern ($650K). The dramedy starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart expands to 3,080 locations today. If post-Thursday evening performance holds up in line with those titles, Upside is looking to over-perform studio expectations with a potential opening weekend in the mid-teen millions.

Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home also started off in positive fashion with $535K from 2,657 locations at 5pm last night. That’s 16 percent ahead of A Dog’s Purpose ($460K), whose first shows began at 6pm in 2,255 locations two years ago. A mid-teen millions weekend remains likely based on our current projections, north of the studio’s conservative expectations.

Meanwhile, Replicas bowed to $200K from 7pm onward at 1,630 locations last night. That’s comparable to Hotel Artemis ($271K from 1,800 locations).

At this time, Aquaman remains expected to win the weekend for a fourth straight frame — although Upside and Dog have outside shots if they over-perform our earlier forecasts starting today.

Follow Boxoffice for continued updates and the first full slate of weekend estimates on Saturday morning.