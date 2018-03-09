Weekend Report: ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Starts Ticking with $1.3M Thursday Launch; ‘Strangers: Prey at Night’ Bows to $610K; ‘Gringo’ Earns $190K

Friday Report: Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time posted an estimated $1.3 million on Thursday night to kick off opening weekend, according to non-studio sources. That comes in noticeably ahead of Tomorrowland‘s $730,000 Thursday night start back in May 2015, while expectedly falling shy of Cinderella‘s $2.3 million start in March 2015. Projections for the weekend remain in the general $30-40 million range, with our own forecasts holding steady on the lower end of that.

Strangers: Prey at Night took in $610,000 last night, according to distributor Aviron. That’s in line with the $615,000 debut of Winchester last month when it debuted over Super Bowl weekend. A weekend in the upper single digit millions remains likely for the sequel to the 2008 horror film.

Gringo bowed to $190,000 last night, per Amazon Studios reporting. By comparison, The Belko Experiment opened to $310,000 last year.

Thursday night earnings for The Hurricane Heist were not yet reported at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, Black Panther continued to reign with another $4.2 million on Thursday overall, boosting its domestic cume to $520.8 million. The film has a fair shot to repeat in first place for a fourth straight weekend unless fellow Disney title Wrinkle beats expectations in its debut.

Follow Boxoffice for continued updates throughout the weekend.