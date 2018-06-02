Weekend Actuals: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ ($29.3M) & ‘Deadpool 2’ ($23.1M) Lead Way with ‘Adrift’ ($11.6M)
Monday Update: Weekend actuals are below.
Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, JUN. 1 – SUN, JUN. 3
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$29,396,882
|-65%
|4,381
|0
|$6,710
|$148,989,574
|2
|Disney
|2
|Deadpool 2
|$23,178,597
|-47%
|4,161
|-188
|$5,570
|$254,506,035
|3
|Fox
|3
|Adrift
|$11,603,039
|—
|3,015
|—
|$3,848
|$11,603,039
|1
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$10,507,279
|-39%
|3,570
|-198
|$2,943
|$643,006,211
|6
|Disney
|5
|Book Club
|$7,039,033
|-30%
|3,169
|359
|$2,221
|$47,555,781
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Upgrade
|$4,670,905
|—
|1,457
|—
|$3,206
|$4,670,905
|1
|OTL Releasing
|7
|Life Of The Party
|$3,504,625
|-35%
|2,511
|-426
|$1,396
|$46,350,255
|4
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8
|Breaking In
|$2,811,515
|-34%
|1,682
|-303
|$1,672
|$41,341,530
|4
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Action Point
|$2,390,164
|—
|2,032
|—
|$1,176
|$2,390,164
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Overboard
|$1,949,527
|-38%
|1,228
|32
|$1,588
|$45,497,721
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|11
|A Quiet Place
|$1,771,171
|-27%
|1,156
|-368
|$1,532
|$183,520,369
|9
|Paramount
|12
|Show Dogs
|$1,527,370
|-53%
|2,327
|-885
|$656
|$14,602,851
|3
|Global Road Entertainment
|1
|RBG
|$1,060,087
|-18%
|432
|16
|$2,454
|$7,835,946
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Rampage
|$620,437
|-27%
|502
|-186
|$1,236
|$95,111,646
|8
|Warner Bros
|3
|I Feel Pretty
|$297,566
|-42%
|315
|-236
|$945
|$48,324,313
|7
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Super Troopers 2
|$281,771
|-54%
|138
|-83
|$2,042
|$30,318,666
|7
|20th Century Fox
|5
|Ready Player One
|$250,873
|16%
|271
|30
|$926
|$136,060,031
|10
|Warner Bros. / DreamWorks
|6
|Black Panther
|$246,901
|-49%
|284
|-156
|$869
|$699,129,850
|16
|Disney
|7
|The Rider
|$232,434
|25%
|224
|117
|$1,038
|$1,732,373
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Disobedience
|$221,526
|-47%
|158
|-66
|$1,402
|$3,062,768
|6
|Bleecker Street
|9
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$163,367
|-35%
|250
|-48
|$653
|$42,889,815
|11
|Paramount / MGM
|10
|Pope Francis – A Man of His Word
|$162,505
|-48%
|273
|-112
|$595
|$1,580,125
|3
|Focus Features
|11
|Isle of Dogs
|$140,901
|-34%
|129
|-33
|$1,092
|$31,406,348
|11
|Fox Searchlight
|12
|Blockers
|$132,350
|-36%
|152
|-45
|$871
|$59,630,490
|9
|Universal
|13
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$131,359
|-43%
|187
|-15
|$702
|$97,946,988
|13
|Walt Disney Pictures
|14
|Tully
|$103,270
|-51%
|148
|-43
|$698
|$9,173,645
|5
|Focus Features
|15
|Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare
|$93,285
|-17%
|113
|-40
|$826
|$40,670,490
|8
|Universal
|16
|I Can Only Imagine
|$69,190
|-28%
|124
|-29
|$558
|$83,156,108
|12
|Roadside Attractions
|17
|How To Talk To Girls At Parties
|$34,694
|174%
|103
|101
|$337
|$54,914
|2
|A24
|1
|First Reformed
|$421,447
|44%
|91
|62
|$4,631
|$1,023,243
|3
|A24
|2
|How Long Will I Love U
|$156,793
|-23%
|32
|9
|$4,900
|$487,614
|2
|Well Go USA
|3
|On Chesil Beach
|$151,409
|60%
|89
|64
|$1,701
|$362,245
|3
|Bleecker Street
|4
|American Animals
|$134,793
|—
|4
|—
|$33,698
|$134,793
|1
|The Orchard
|5
|The Seagull
|$120,087
|7%
|52
|23
|$2,309
|$516,040
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Pandas
|$92,125
|-16%
|35
|0
|$2,632
|$1,803,024
|9
|Warner Bros.
|7
|The Gospel According to André
|$89,917
|88%
|21
|17
|$4,282
|$174,758
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|8
|Beast
|$89,520
|-52%
|92
|-1
|$973
|$631,693
|4
|Roadside Attractions
|9
|Let The Sunshine In
|$72,024
|-34%
|66
|-4
|$1,091
|$688,540
|6
|IFC Films
|10
|2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue)
|$70,212
|-29%
|5
|1
|$14,042
|$916,050
|3
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$49,628
|42%
|80
|40
|$620
|$43,523,850
|10
|Lionsgate
|12
|Mountain
|$36,018
|—
|14
|—
|$2,573
|$86,709
|4
|Greenwich Entertainment
|13
|Chappaquiddick
|$30,077
|-41%
|68
|-6
|$442
|$17,334,126
|9
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|14
|The Death of Stalin
|$30,003
|-31%
|26
|-324
|$1,154
|$7,942,490
|13
|IFC Films
|15
|Peter Rabbit
|$28,133
|-32%
|84
|-14
|$335
|$115,187,069
|17
|Sony / Columbia
|16
|Game Night
|$24,217
|-28%
|58
|-2
|$418
|$68,940,558
|15
|Warner Bros.
|17
|The Miracle Season
|$23,038
|-37%
|31
|-22
|$743
|$10,128,315
|9
|LD Entertainment
|18
|The Greatest Showman
|$17,029
|-6%
|32
|-3
|$532
|$174,016,519
|24
|Fox
|19
|Beirut
|$14,779
|1%
|30
|18
|$493
|$4,999,764
|8
|Bleecker Street
|20
|Summer 1993
|$14,450
|-32%
|5
|1
|$2,890
|$49,136
|2
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|21
|Mary Shelley
|$13,662
|9%
|9
|7
|$1,518
|$35,708
|2
|IFC Films
|22
|Filmworker
|$11,482
|26%
|15
|10
|$765
|$66,704
|4
|Kino Lorber
|23
|102 Not Out
|$11,000
|-77%
|17
|-26
|$647
|$1,339,909
|5
|Sony Pictures Releasing International
|24
|1945
|$10,834
|-2%
|11
|3
|$985
|$695,241
|31
|Menemsha Films
|25
|A Bag Of Marbles
|$10,557
|-29%
|7
|-4
|$1,508
|$354,908
|11
|Gaumont
|26
|The Leisure Seeker
|$9,480
|-37%
|21
|-5
|$451
|$3,185,826
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|27
|You Were Never Really Here
|$9,306
|-48%
|17
|-2
|$547
|$2,510,467
|9
|Amazon Studios
|28
|A Kid Like Jake
|$8,936
|—
|1
|—
|$8,936
|$8,936
|1
|IFC Films
|29
|Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
|$8,726
|-46%
|9
|-5
|$970
|$127,277
|4
|Magnolia Pictures
|30
|Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
|$7,278
|132%
|9
|2
|$809
|$332,484
|8
|Kino Lorber
|31
|The Doctor From India
|$7,173
|—
|5
|—
|$1,435
|$24,554
|7
|Kino LorberZeitgeist Films
|32
|One Sings, the Other Doesn’t (2018 Re-Release)
|$6,700
|—
|1
|—
|$6,700
|$6,700
|1
|Janus Films
|33
|Finding Your Feet
|$5,777
|-58%
|12
|-8
|$481
|$1,413,278
|10
|Roadside Attractions
|34
|Red Sparrow
|$5,773
|-79%
|9
|-4
|$641
|$46,869,980
|14
|20th Century Fox
|35
|Lean on Pete
|$5,697
|-37%
|16
|-7
|$356
|$1,151,788
|9
|A24
|36
|Who We Are Now
|$5,360
|3%
|3
|2
|$1,787
|$14,124
|2
|FilmRise
|37
|Breath
|$5,258
|—
|1
|—
|$5,258
|$5,258
|1
|FilmRise
|38
|The Guardians
|$4,625
|-41%
|7
|-3
|$661
|$64,846
|5
|Music Box Films
|39
|Champion
|$3,661
|-49%
|2
|-2
|$1,831
|$95,817
|4
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|40
|Keep The Change
|$3,596
|-39%
|6
|-1
|$599
|$196,505
|12
|Kino Lorber
|41
|Ganja & Hess
|$3,406
|—
|1
|—
|$3,406
|$6,518
|1
|Kino Lorber
|42
|Zama
|$2,958
|33%
|7
|2
|$423
|$180,302
|8
|Strand Releasing
|43
|Oh Lucy!
|$2,518
|26%
|4
|0
|$630
|$368,268
|14
|Film Movement
|44
|Love, Simon
|$2,477
|-73%
|11
|-10
|$225
|$40,823,113
|12
|20th Century Fox
|45
|Little Pink House
|$2,432
|9%
|3
|-1
|$811
|$199,069
|7
|46
|The Misandrists
|$2,262
|-31%
|1
|0
|$2,262
|$7,997
|2
|Cartilage Films
|47
|Leaning Into The Wind
|$2,104
|-31%
|7
|4
|$301
|$390,776
|13
|Magnolia Pictures
|48
|Claire’s Camera
|$2,099
|—
|2
|—
|$1,050
|$75,844
|13
|Cinema Guild
|49
|Final Portrait
|$1,972
|120%
|4
|-3
|$493
|$457,952
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|50
|Bye Bye Germany
|$1,922
|20%
|4
|1
|$481
|$49,618
|8
|Film Movement
|51
|Strangers on the Earth
|$1,882
|—
|2
|—
|$941
|$9,518
|5
|First Run Features
|52
|The Desert Bride
|$1,814
|-59%
|2
|-2
|$907
|$19,952
|5
|Strand Releasing
|53
|The Endless
|$1,542
|-83%
|3
|-4
|$514
|$266,060
|9
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|54
|Anything
|$1,504
|95%
|2
|-1
|$752
|$18,070
|4
|Paladin
|55
|Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
|$1,400
|37%
|4
|0
|$350
|$819,719
|28
|Zeitgeist
|56
|Sollers Point
|$1,352
|-74%
|4
|0
|$338
|$29,427
|4
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|57
|The Heart of Nuba
|$1,187
|—
|1
|—
|$1,187
|$31,304
|9
|Abramorama
|58
|Cold Water
|$1,018
|-1%
|1
|0
|$1,018
|$26,092
|6
|Janus Films
|59
|Lu Over the Wall
|$779
|-54%
|4
|-1
|$195
|$107,454
|4
|GKIDS
|60
|Back to Burgundy
|$548
|-70%
|2
|0
|$274
|$249,842
|11
|Music Box Films
|61
|Western
|$427
|42%
|1
|0
|$427
|$37,551
|16
|Cinema Guild
|62
|Foxtrot
|$408
|-66%
|3
|-2
|$136
|$616,186
|14
|Sony Pictures Classics
|63
|Le Corbeau (2018 Re-Release)
|$340
|—
|1
|—
|$340
|$29,878
|7
|Rialto Pictures
Sunday Update: Studio weekend estimates are below.
Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JUN. 1 – SUN, JUN. 3
|1
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$29,296,000
|-65%
|4,381
|0
|$6,687
|$148,888,692
|2
|Disney
|2
|Deadpool 2
|$23,325,000
|-46%
|4,161
|-188
|$5,606
|$254,652,438
|3
|Fox
|3
|Adrift
|$11,510,000
|—
|3,015
|—
|$3,818
|$11,510,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$10,371,000
|-40%
|3,570
|-198
|$2,905
|$642,869,932
|6
|Disney
|5
|Book Club
|$6,800,000
|-32%
|3,169
|359
|$2,146
|$47,316,748
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Upgrade
|$4,458,000
|—
|1,457
|—
|$3,060
|$4,458,000
|1
|OTL Releasing
|7
|Life Of The Party
|$3,455,000
|-36%
|2,511
|-426
|$1,376
|$46,300,630
|4
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8
|Breaking In
|$2,820,000
|-34%
|1,682
|-303
|$1,677
|$41,350,015
|4
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Action Point
|$2,315,000
|—
|2,032
|—
|$1,139
|$2,315,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Overboard
|$1,975,000
|-37%
|1,228
|32
|$1,608
|$45,523,194
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|11
|A Quiet Place
|$1,780,000
|-27%
|1,156
|-368
|$1,540
|$183,529,198
|9
|Paramount
|12
|Show Dogs
|$1,550,794
|-53%
|2,327
|-885
|$666
|$14,626,275
|3
|Global Road Entertainment
|1
|RBG
|$1,100,000
|-15%
|432
|16
|$2,546
|$7,875,859
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Rampage
|$598,000
|-29%
|502
|-186
|$1,191
|$95,089,209
|8
|Warner Bros
|3
|Super Troopers 2
|$320,000
|-48%
|138
|-83
|$2,319
|$30,356,895
|7
|20th Century Fox
|4
|I Feel Pretty
|$310,000
|-39%
|315
|-236
|$984
|$48,336,747
|7
|STX Entertainment
|5
|Black Panther
|$247,000
|-49%
|284
|-156
|$870
|$699,129,949
|16
|Disney
|6
|The Rider
|$243,055
|31%
|224
|117
|$1,085
|$1,742,994
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|7
|Disobedience
|$211,271
|-50%
|158
|-66
|$1,337
|$3,052,513
|6
|Bleecker Street
|8
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$165,000
|-34%
|250
|-48
|$660
|$42,891,448
|11
|Paramount / MGM
|9
|Pope Francis – A Man of His Word
|$150,000
|-52%
|273
|-112
|$549
|$1,567,620
|3
|Focus Features
|10
|Blockers
|$140,000
|-32%
|152
|-45
|$921
|$59,638,140
|9
|Universal
|11
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$136,000
|-41%
|187
|-15
|$727
|$97,951,629
|13
|Walt Disney Pictures
|12
|Isle of Dogs
|$135,000
|-37%
|129
|-33
|$1,047
|$31,400,447
|11
|Fox Searchlight
|13
|Tully
|$110,000
|-48%
|148
|-43
|$743
|$9,180,375
|5
|Focus Features
|1
|First Reformed
|$455,435
|56%
|91
|62
|$5,005
|$1,057,231
|3
|A24
|2
|How Long Will I Love U
|$170,700
|-17%
|32
|9
|$5,334
|$501,521
|2
|Well Go USA
|3
|On Chesil Beach
|$142,400
|51%
|89
|64
|$1,600
|$353,236
|3
|Bleecker Street
|4
|American Animals
|$140,633
|—
|4
|—
|$35,158
|$140,633
|1
|The Orchard
|5
|The Seagull
|$130,573
|17%
|52
|23
|$2,511
|$526,526
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|The Gospel According to André
|$82,000
|72%
|21
|17
|$3,905
|$166,841
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|7
|Let The Sunshine In
|$80,068
|-27%
|68
|-2
|$1,177
|$696,584
|6
|IFC Films
|8
|2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue)
|$69,000
|-30%
|5
|1
|$13,800
|$914,838
|3
|Warner Bros.
|9
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$50,000
|43%
|80
|40
|$625
|$43,524,222
|10
|Lionsgate
|10
|Mountain
|$36,000
|—
|14
|—
|$2,571
|$90,472
|4
|Greenwich Entertainment
|11
|Chappaquiddick
|$35,000
|-31%
|68
|-6
|$515
|$17,339,049
|9
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|12
|The Death of Stalin
|$29,102
|-34%
|27
|-323
|$1,078
|$7,941,589
|13
|IFC Films
|13
|Always at the Carlyle
|$18,212
|-6%
|23
|10
|$792
|$90,613
|4
|Good Deed Entertainment
|14
|Summer 1993
|$15,500
|-27%
|5
|1
|$3,100
|$50,186
|2
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|15
|Mary Shelley
|$14,459
|15%
|9
|7
|$1,607
|$36,505
|2
|IFC Films
|16
|A Kid Like Jake
|$9,063
|—
|1
|—
|$9,063
|$9,063
|1
|IFC Films
|17
|Breath
|$5,700
|—
|1
|—
|$5,700
|$5,700
|1
|FilmRise
|18
|Who We Are Now
|$5,500
|6%
|3
|2
|$1,833
|$14,264
|2
|FilmRise
Saturday Update: Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will claim first place again in its second weekend with an early estimate of $29.3 million. Friday’s take accounted for $8.153 million, slipping 77 percent from opening day last week. The film looks to be falling in line with past Memorial Day openers like X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Fast & Furious 6 with a projected weekend decline around 65 percent. With $127.75 million earned domestically through eight days of play, Solo unfortunately stands 8 percent behind the pace of DoFP and 48 percent behind Rogue One.
Deadpool 2 scored another $6.66 million to begin its third frame yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to a solid $237.99 million after 15 days — off about 10 percent from the pace of the first film, which was generally expected by this point in its run. The weekend estimate stands at $23.5 million.
Adrift posted an opening day of $4.23 million yesterday, coming in just 3 percent behind the $4.37 million first day of last summer’s 47 Meters Down. Distributor STX projects an $11.42 million weekend as of this morning.
Avengers: Infinity War posted another $2.8 million on Friday, bringing its domestic haul to a whopping $635.3 million. As it paces for a weekend around $10.2 million, the Marvel behemoth remains on course to overtake Jurassic World ($652.3 million) as the fifth highest grossing film of all-time in North America during the early portion of June.
Book Club rounded out the top five with another $2.11 million as it continues to counter-program in very successful fashion. With $42.6 million in the bank so far, look for a weekend around $7.1 million.
Meanwhile, Upgrade opened higher than expected with an estimated $1.671 million on Friday from just 1,457 locations, setting up the latest BH Tilt micro-budget release for a debut weekend around $4.5 million.
Action Point, however, proved to be a misfire with just $790,000 on opening day and a likely weekend around $2 million.
Early weekend estimates are below with updated numbers from the studios to follow on Sunday.
|1
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$29,300,000
|-65%
|4,381
|0
|$6,688
|$148,892,692
|2
|Disney
|2
|Deadpool 2
|$23,500,000
|-46%
|4,161
|-188
|$5,648
|$254,827,438
|3
|Fox
|3
|Adrift
|$11,420,000
|—
|3,015
|—
|$3,788
|$11,420,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$10,200,000
|-41%
|3,570
|-198
|$2,857
|$642,698,932
|6
|Disney
|5
|Book Club
|$7,100,000
|-30%
|3,169
|359
|$2,240
|$47,616,748
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Upgrade
|$4,500,000
|—
|1,457
|—
|$3,089
|$4,500,000
|1
|OTL Releasing
|7
|Life Of The Party
|$3,400,000
|-37%
|2,511
|-426
|$1,354
|$46,245,630
|4
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8
|Breaking In
|$2,700,000
|-37%
|1,682
|-303
|$1,605
|$41,230,015
|4
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Overboard
|$2,100,000
|-33%
|1,228
|32
|$1,710
|$45,648,194
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|10
|Action Point
|$2,000,000
|—
|2,032
|—
|$984
|$2,000,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|11
|Show Dogs
|$1,500,000
|-54%
|2,327
|-885
|$645
|$14,575,481
|3
|Global Road Entertainment
|12
|A Quiet Place
|$1,500,000
|-38%
|1,156
|-368
|$1,298
|$183,249,198
|9
|Paramount
|1
|RBG
|$900,000
|-30%
|432
|16
|$2,083
|$7,675,859
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Rampage
|$580,000
|-31%
|502
|-186
|$1,155
|$95,071,209
|8
|Warner Bros
|3
|Super Troopers 2
|$285,000
|-53%
|138
|-83
|$2,065
|$30,321,895
|7
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Black Panther
|$245,000
|-49%
|284
|-156
|$863
|$699,127,949
|16
|Disney
|5
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$145,000
|-37%
|187
|-15
|$775
|$97,960,629
|13
|Walt Disney Pictures
|6
|Isle of Dogs
|$145,000
|-32%
|129
|-33
|$1,124
|$31,410,447
|11
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|Blockers
|$125,000
|-40%
|152
|-45
|$822
|$59,623,140
|9
|Universal
|1
|2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue)
|$50,000
|-50%
|5
|1
|$10,000
|$895,838
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$43,000
|23%
|80
|40
|$538
|$43,517,222
|10
|Lionsgate
|3
|Chappaquiddick
|$42,000
|-17%
|68
|-6
|$618
|$17,346,049
|9
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
===
Friday Update: STX’s Adrift set sail in positive fashion with an estimated $725,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. Key comparisons include films like The Age of Adaline ($580,000) and Me Before You ($1.37 million), which opened to $13.2 million and $18.7 million weekends, respectively.
Meanwhile, Action Point‘s midnight show earnings are not being reported by Paramount until tomorrow when they are expected to be included with Friday’s gross.
BH Tilt’s Upgrade did not hold Thursday night screenings.
Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for further updates.
