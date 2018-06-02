Weekend Actuals: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ ($29.3M) & ‘Deadpool 2’ ($23.1M) Lead Way with ‘Adrift’ ($11.6M)

Monday Update: Weekend actuals are below.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Solo: A Star Wars Story $29,396,882 -65% 4,381 0 $6,710 $148,989,574 2 Disney 2 Deadpool 2 $23,178,597 -47% 4,161 -188 $5,570 $254,506,035 3 Fox 3 Adrift $11,603,039 — 3,015 — $3,848 $11,603,039 1 STX Entertainment 4 Avengers: Infinity War $10,507,279 -39% 3,570 -198 $2,943 $643,006,211 6 Disney 5 Book Club $7,039,033 -30% 3,169 359 $2,221 $47,555,781 3 Paramount Pictures 6 Upgrade $4,670,905 — 1,457 — $3,206 $4,670,905 1 OTL Releasing 7 Life Of The Party $3,504,625 -35% 2,511 -426 $1,396 $46,350,255 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 Breaking In $2,811,515 -34% 1,682 -303 $1,672 $41,341,530 4 Universal Pictures 9 Action Point $2,390,164 — 2,032 — $1,176 $2,390,164 1 Paramount Pictures 10 Overboard $1,949,527 -38% 1,228 32 $1,588 $45,497,721 5 Lionsgate / Pantelion 11 A Quiet Place $1,771,171 -27% 1,156 -368 $1,532 $183,520,369 9 Paramount 12 Show Dogs $1,527,370 -53% 2,327 -885 $656 $14,602,851 3 Global Road Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 RBG $1,060,087 -18% 432 16 $2,454 $7,835,946 5 Magnolia Pictures 2 Rampage $620,437 -27% 502 -186 $1,236 $95,111,646 8 Warner Bros 3 I Feel Pretty $297,566 -42% 315 -236 $945 $48,324,313 7 STX Entertainment 4 Super Troopers 2 $281,771 -54% 138 -83 $2,042 $30,318,666 7 20th Century Fox 5 Ready Player One $250,873 16% 271 30 $926 $136,060,031 10 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 6 Black Panther $246,901 -49% 284 -156 $869 $699,129,850 16 Disney 7 The Rider $232,434 25% 224 117 $1,038 $1,732,373 8 Sony Pictures Classics 8 Disobedience $221,526 -47% 158 -66 $1,402 $3,062,768 6 Bleecker Street 9 Sherlock Gnomes $163,367 -35% 250 -48 $653 $42,889,815 11 Paramount / MGM 10 Pope Francis – A Man of His Word $162,505 -48% 273 -112 $595 $1,580,125 3 Focus Features 11 Isle of Dogs $140,901 -34% 129 -33 $1,092 $31,406,348 11 Fox Searchlight 12 Blockers $132,350 -36% 152 -45 $871 $59,630,490 9 Universal 13 A Wrinkle in Time $131,359 -43% 187 -15 $702 $97,946,988 13 Walt Disney Pictures 14 Tully $103,270 -51% 148 -43 $698 $9,173,645 5 Focus Features 15 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $93,285 -17% 113 -40 $826 $40,670,490 8 Universal 16 I Can Only Imagine $69,190 -28% 124 -29 $558 $83,156,108 12 Roadside Attractions 17 How To Talk To Girls At Parties $34,694 174% 103 101 $337 $54,914 2 A24

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 First Reformed $421,447 44% 91 62 $4,631 $1,023,243 3 A24 2 How Long Will I Love U $156,793 -23% 32 9 $4,900 $487,614 2 Well Go USA 3 On Chesil Beach $151,409 60% 89 64 $1,701 $362,245 3 Bleecker Street 4 American Animals $134,793 — 4 — $33,698 $134,793 1 The Orchard 5 The Seagull $120,087 7% 52 23 $2,309 $516,040 4 Sony Pictures Classics 6 Pandas $92,125 -16% 35 0 $2,632 $1,803,024 9 Warner Bros. 7 The Gospel According to André $89,917 88% 21 17 $4,282 $174,758 2 Magnolia Pictures 8 Beast $89,520 -52% 92 -1 $973 $631,693 4 Roadside Attractions 9 Let The Sunshine In $72,024 -34% 66 -4 $1,091 $688,540 6 IFC Films 10 2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue) $70,212 -29% 5 1 $14,042 $916,050 3 Warner Bros. 11 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $49,628 42% 80 40 $620 $43,523,850 10 Lionsgate 12 Mountain $36,018 — 14 — $2,573 $86,709 4 Greenwich Entertainment 13 Chappaquiddick $30,077 -41% 68 -6 $442 $17,334,126 9 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 14 The Death of Stalin $30,003 -31% 26 -324 $1,154 $7,942,490 13 IFC Films 15 Peter Rabbit $28,133 -32% 84 -14 $335 $115,187,069 17 Sony / Columbia 16 Game Night $24,217 -28% 58 -2 $418 $68,940,558 15 Warner Bros. 17 The Miracle Season $23,038 -37% 31 -22 $743 $10,128,315 9 LD Entertainment 18 The Greatest Showman $17,029 -6% 32 -3 $532 $174,016,519 24 Fox 19 Beirut $14,779 1% 30 18 $493 $4,999,764 8 Bleecker Street 20 Summer 1993 $14,450 -32% 5 1 $2,890 $49,136 2 Oscilloscope Laboratories 21 Mary Shelley $13,662 9% 9 7 $1,518 $35,708 2 IFC Films 22 Filmworker $11,482 26% 15 10 $765 $66,704 4 Kino Lorber 23 102 Not Out $11,000 -77% 17 -26 $647 $1,339,909 5 Sony Pictures Releasing International 24 1945 $10,834 -2% 11 3 $985 $695,241 31 Menemsha Films 25 A Bag Of Marbles $10,557 -29% 7 -4 $1,508 $354,908 11 Gaumont 26 The Leisure Seeker $9,480 -37% 21 -5 $451 $3,185,826 13 Sony Pictures Classics 27 You Were Never Really Here $9,306 -48% 17 -2 $547 $2,510,467 9 Amazon Studios 28 A Kid Like Jake $8,936 — 1 — $8,936 $8,936 1 IFC Films 29 Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat $8,726 -46% 9 -5 $970 $127,277 4 Magnolia Pictures 30 Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami $7,278 132% 9 2 $809 $332,484 8 Kino Lorber 31 The Doctor From India $7,173 — 5 — $1,435 $24,554 7 Kino Lorber Zeitgeist Films 32 One Sings, the Other Doesn’t (2018 Re-Release) $6,700 — 1 — $6,700 $6,700 1 Janus Films 33 Finding Your Feet $5,777 -58% 12 -8 $481 $1,413,278 10 Roadside Attractions 34 Red Sparrow $5,773 -79% 9 -4 $641 $46,869,980 14 20th Century Fox 35 Lean on Pete $5,697 -37% 16 -7 $356 $1,151,788 9 A24 36 Who We Are Now $5,360 3% 3 2 $1,787 $14,124 2 FilmRise 37 Breath $5,258 — 1 — $5,258 $5,258 1 FilmRise 38 The Guardians $4,625 -41% 7 -3 $661 $64,846 5 Music Box Films 39 Champion $3,661 -49% 2 -2 $1,831 $95,817 4 Well Go USA Entertainment 40 Keep The Change $3,596 -39% 6 -1 $599 $196,505 12 Kino Lorber 41 Ganja & Hess $3,406 — 1 — $3,406 $6,518 1 Kino Lorber 42 Zama $2,958 33% 7 2 $423 $180,302 8 Strand Releasing 43 Oh Lucy! $2,518 26% 4 0 $630 $368,268 14 Film Movement 44 Love, Simon $2,477 -73% 11 -10 $225 $40,823,113 12 20th Century Fox 45 Little Pink House $2,432 9% 3 -1 $811 $199,069 7 46 The Misandrists $2,262 -31% 1 0 $2,262 $7,997 2 Cartilage Films 47 Leaning Into The Wind $2,104 -31% 7 4 $301 $390,776 13 Magnolia Pictures 48 Claire’s Camera $2,099 — 2 — $1,050 $75,844 13 Cinema Guild 49 Final Portrait $1,972 120% 4 -3 $493 $457,952 11 Sony Pictures Classics 50 Bye Bye Germany $1,922 20% 4 1 $481 $49,618 8 Film Movement 51 Strangers on the Earth $1,882 — 2 — $941 $9,518 5 First Run Features 52 The Desert Bride $1,814 -59% 2 -2 $907 $19,952 5 Strand Releasing 53 The Endless $1,542 -83% 3 -4 $514 $266,060 9 Well Go USA Entertainment 54 Anything $1,504 95% 2 -1 $752 $18,070 4 Paladin 55 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story $1,400 37% 4 0 $350 $819,719 28 Zeitgeist 56 Sollers Point $1,352 -74% 4 0 $338 $29,427 4 Oscilloscope Laboratories 57 The Heart of Nuba $1,187 — 1 — $1,187 $31,304 9 Abramorama 58 Cold Water $1,018 -1% 1 0 $1,018 $26,092 6 Janus Films 59 Lu Over the Wall $779 -54% 4 -1 $195 $107,454 4 GKIDS 60 Back to Burgundy $548 -70% 2 0 $274 $249,842 11 Music Box Films 61 Western $427 42% 1 0 $427 $37,551 16 Cinema Guild 62 Foxtrot $408 -66% 3 -2 $136 $616,186 14 Sony Pictures Classics 63 Le Corbeau (2018 Re-Release) $340 — 1 — $340 $29,878 7 Rialto Pictures

Saturday Update: Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will claim first place again in its second weekend with an early estimate of $29.3 million. Friday’s take accounted for $8.153 million, slipping 77 percent from opening day last week. The film looks to be falling in line with past Memorial Day openers like X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Fast & Furious 6 with a projected weekend decline around 65 percent. With $127.75 million earned domestically through eight days of play, Solo unfortunately stands 8 percent behind the pace of DoFP and 48 percent behind Rogue One.

Deadpool 2 scored another $6.66 million to begin its third frame yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to a solid $237.99 million after 15 days — off about 10 percent from the pace of the first film, which was generally expected by this point in its run. The weekend estimate stands at $23.5 million.

Adrift posted an opening day of $4.23 million yesterday, coming in just 3 percent behind the $4.37 million first day of last summer’s 47 Meters Down. Distributor STX projects an $11.42 million weekend as of this morning.

Avengers: Infinity War posted another $2.8 million on Friday, bringing its domestic haul to a whopping $635.3 million. As it paces for a weekend around $10.2 million, the Marvel behemoth remains on course to overtake Jurassic World ($652.3 million) as the fifth highest grossing film of all-time in North America during the early portion of June.

Book Club rounded out the top five with another $2.11 million as it continues to counter-program in very successful fashion. With $42.6 million in the bank so far, look for a weekend around $7.1 million.

Meanwhile, Upgrade opened higher than expected with an estimated $1.671 million on Friday from just 1,457 locations, setting up the latest BH Tilt micro-budget release for a debut weekend around $4.5 million.

Action Point, however, proved to be a misfire with just $790,000 on opening day and a likely weekend around $2 million.

Friday Update: STX’s Adrift set sail in positive fashion with an estimated $725,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. Key comparisons include films like The Age of Adaline ($580,000) and Me Before You ($1.37 million), which opened to $13.2 million and $18.7 million weekends, respectively.

Meanwhile, Action Point‘s midnight show earnings are not being reported by Paramount until tomorrow when they are expected to be included with Friday’s gross.

BH Tilt’s Upgrade did not hold Thursday night screenings.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for further updates.