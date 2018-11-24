Weekend Estimates: ‘Ralph’ ($57M 3-Day / $86M 5-Day) Wrecking 2nd Best Thanksgiving Start; ‘Creed II’ Punching Up Strong $35M/$56M; ‘Grinch’ & ‘Beasts’ Neck-and-Neck
Saturday Update: November’s excellent box office march continues this weekend as Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is over-performing in its Thanksgiving debut, adding $21.735 million on Black Friday for a three-day haul of $50.535 million. The hit sequel is currently pacing for a Friday-to-Sunday weekend around $57 million, which puts it in contention to best Toy Story 2‘s $57.4 million as the second highest three-day Thanksgiving debut in history (behind only Frozen‘s $67.4 million). For Ralph‘s overall five-day start, that would land around $85.8 million — potentially topping Moana ($82.1 million) as the second best ever behind Frozen ($93.6 million).
Creed II is also off to an excellent start slightly above forecasts with another $14.13 million on Friday, giving it $34.64 million after three days. That comes in 43.5 percent ahead of its predecessor’s first three days in November 2015, setting the stage for a weekend frame around $35 million — giving it an overall $55.5 million five-day estimated bow.
The Grinch nabbed another $11.6 million yesterday for an updated domestic cume of $161.85 million. Its three-day weekend should land close to $29.5 million, which — as expected — puts it in close positioning to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That sequel added $11.82 million on Friday, giving it $99.3 million domestically as it paces for a weekend around $29 million.
Meanwhile, Robin Hood grabbed $3.46 million on Friday, giving it $8.555 million in its first three days. The Friday-Sunday segment should end up around $9 million, giving the pic a $14.1 million estimated five-day opening.
On the Oscar race front, Green Book earned $2.05 million on Friday for a new total of $4.4 million in the bank. Its three-day weekend could net around $5.4 million.
Last but not least, The Favourite opened on Friday with a strong $190,572 from four locations — marking an excellent $47,643 per-theater average. Fox is projecting around $415,000 for the weekend.
Early three-day estimates are below. Updated studio estimates will follow on Sunday, followed by final results on Monday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 23 – SUN, NOV. 25
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$57,000,000
|—
|4,017
|—
|$14,190
|$85,800,000
|1
|Disney
|2
|Creed II
|$35,000,000
|—
|3,441
|—
|$10,171
|$55,513,000
|1
|MGM / Warner Bros
|3
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$29,500,000
|-24%
|3,960
|-181
|$7,449
|$179,747,250
|3
|Universal
|4
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$29,000,000
|-53%
|4,163
|0
|$6,966
|$116,467,000
|2
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$13,300,000
|-17%
|2,927
|-883
|$4,544
|$151,464,253
|4
|20th Century Fox
|6
|Instant Family
|$12,000,000
|-17%
|3,286
|0
|$3,652
|$35,251,508
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|7
|Robin Hood
|$9,000,000
|—
|2,827
|—
|$3,184
|$14,095,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Summit
|8
|Widows
|$7,900,000
|-36%
|2,803
|0
|$2,818
|$25,530,819
|2
|20th Century Fox
|9
|Green Book
|$5,400,000
|1585%
|1,063
|1038
|$5,080
|$7,758,401
|2
|Universal Pictures
|10
|A Star is Born
|$3,000,000
|-30%
|1,202
|-808
|$2,496
|$191,000,000
|8
|Warner Bros.
|11
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$2,800,000
|-41%
|1,757
|-878
|$1,594
|$49,207,698
|4
|Walt Disney Pictures
|12
|Overlord
|$1,100,000
|-71%
|1,223
|-1636
|$899
|$20,175,026
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Boy Erased
|$1,100,000
|-17%
|672
|263
|$1,637
|$4,482,637
|4
|Focus Features
|2
|Nobody’s Fool
|$860,000
|-61%
|608
|-693
|$1,414
|$30,467,263
|4
|Paramount
|3
|Venom
|$700,000
|-65%
|585
|-722
|$1,197
|$211,627,620
|8
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|The Front Runner
|$600,000
|696%
|807
|785
|$743
|$1,039,563
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|$568,000
|-36%
|426
|-129
|$1,333
|$6,001,746
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|6
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web
|$338,000
|-86%
|983
|-1946
|$344
|$14,374,400
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|7
|The Hate U Give
|$302,000
|-61%
|260
|-333
|$1,162
|$28,894,674
|8
|20th Century Fox
|8
|A Private War
|$110,000
|-84%
|226
|-639
|$487
|$1,377,868
|4
|Aviron Pictures
|9
|Incredibles 2
|$59,000
|-27%
|106
|-24
|$557
|$608,509,467
|24
|Disney
|10
|Hunter Killer
|$40,000
|-53%
|101
|-93
|$396
|$15,743,544
|5
|Lionsgate / Summit
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Favourite
|$415,000
|—
|4
|—
|$103,750
|$415,000
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|At Eternity’s Gate
|$210,000
|126%
|31
|27
|$6,774
|$396,822
|2
|CBS Films
|3
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$94,000
|-43%
|91
|-80
|$1,033
|$10,782,328
|9
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$16,000
|-52%
|55
|-37
|$291
|$99,207,420
|17
|Disney
===
Friday Update: Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is off to a strong start with $18.5 million on opening day Wednesday and $10.3 million on Thursday, giving it an excellent $28.8 million two-day domestic start ahead of the weekend. Creed II is likewise doing very well with $11.6 million and $8.9 million in its first two days for a cume of $20.5 million thus far.
Meanwhile, Robin Hood posted $3.15 million and $1.945 million in each of its first two days for a total thus far of $5.1 million. Green Book expanded semi-wide to $911K on Wednesday and $1.05 million on Thursday.
Weekend and additional daily estimates to follow on Saturday.
===
Wednesday Report: Disney reports this morning that Ralph Breaks the Internet earned an excellent $3.8 million start from 6pm onward last night as it begins a five-day weekend release. That compares very favorably with Disney’s Coco and Moana, which also bowed on Thanksgiving Wednesday in 2017 and 2016 with $2.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively. While initial results are expected to be higher for Ralph given its nature as a sequel, this bodes well for a strong opening performance in the days ahead.
Although MGM and Annapurna have yet to report officially, multiple sources claim Creed II earned $3.7 million from last night’s first shows. If accurate, that marks a huge jump from Creed‘s $1.4 million start on the same pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday three years ago — although the comparison is loose given how popular early shows have become even in that relatively short time frame.
Meanwhile, Robin Hood took in $800K from 2,100 locations last night — plus an addition $400K from promotional screenings on Monday night. The former former figure is well ahead of Victor Frankenstein‘s $180K Tuesday night start three years ago, although additional comps are scarce with the holiday debut in mind.
Follow Boxoffice for continued updates throughout the extended holiday weekend.
