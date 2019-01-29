The Wizard of Oz 80th Anniversary Screenings Break $1 Million at the Box Office

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – January 28, 2019 – The Wizard of Oz, the inimitable 1939 musical-fantasy, grossed over $1 million at the domestic box office on Sunday–the first day of a limited 80th anniversary re-release–setting a new record for Fathom Events as the highest-grossing single-day classic film presentation in the company’s history.

The Wizard of Oz was No. 8 at the domestic box office on Sunday with just two showtimes in nearly 700 cinemas nationwide. The 80th anniversary presentation of The Wizard of Oz also had the highest per-screen average of any film in wide release that day. The Warner Bros. feature is the first film in Fathom Events’ yearlong 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, which is presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies.

Two encore screenings–one on Tuesday, January 29, and one on Wednesday, January 30–were previously scheduled, and Fathom Events and TCM today announced two additional encore dates due to audience demand: Sunday, February 3, at 1:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, February 5, at 7:00 p.m. (all local times).

“There is no movie quite like The Wizard of Oz, and the response to its anniversary presentation has been genuinely overwhelming,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “It’s the perfect way for multiple generations of fans to experience movie magic together, and also an incredible start to our 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series.”

“Audience response to the screening of The Wizard of Oz is a direct reflection of why we partner with Fathom Events on the TCM Big Screen Classics series,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Vice President of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships, TCM. “This series brings film lovers of all ages together to experience the magic of the movies on the big screen and allows TCM to be the ultimate gathering point for fans of classic cinema.”

A partnership between Fathom Events and TCM that began with a handful of films in 2012 has grown into an increasingly popular annual series. Throughout 2019, TCM Big Screen Classics will present 14 unforgettable movie milestones, including To Kill a Mockingbird (March), Field of Dreams (April), Lawrence of Arabia (September), and Alien (October), among others. Each film plays for just two or three days and is accompanied by insightful new commentary from TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz, presented before and after the film.