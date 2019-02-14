World’s First Flexound Augmented Audio Cinema Opens in Finland

PRESS RELEASE

The first commercial movie theatre Boosted by FLEXOUND Augmented AudioTM will immerse moviegoers with the feel of sound starting 15th of February. The world pioneer cinema is located in the Nordic frost of Mäntyharju, Finland. You can also experience and purchase the patented technology in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, April 1-4, 2019.

FLEXOUND Augmented AudioTM for cinemas complements current sound systems. It combines high-quality surround sound with physical vibration, creating a unique, immersive cinema experience. The technology offers equal sound quality in every seat independent of seat location. It improves the clarity of dialogue and enables lower sound volumes in the theatre. Augmented audio requires no wearable accessories.

”We give cinema operators a high value competitive advantage over in-home-entertainment. No remix or recode work is needed. We are now working on several new cinema projects internationally, mainly in the Asian countries, but are very happy that the first Flexound cinema is in Finland,” says Flexound’s CEO Mervi Heinaro.

FLEXOUND Augmented AudioTM has ready-to-exploit technology and business model. Results from extensive testing at the pilot cinema prove that augmented audio:

Increases audience immersion into the movie

Improves the sound quality of even the best current cinema sound systems

Makes consumers want to pay extra for an augmented audio movie experience.

”Our technology is universal and can be used for a wide range of seats. Low maintenance and a long lifespan are a given. We cover the whole audio range and the vibration with only one Flexound module per seat”, says Flexound’s Chief of Cinema Mika Oesch.

Experience FLEXOUND Augmented AudioTM at CinemaCon, Las Vegas on 14 April 2019 and secure the next big thing of cinema to your theaters.